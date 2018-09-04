Wizards Tourney Gets Release Date - News

Developer A Bonfire of Souls announced the party game, Wizards Tourney, will launch for Windows PC on September 21 and for the PlayStation 4 this fall.

Here is an overview of the game:

Wizards Tourney is a chaotic contest in which wizards from around the world compete against each other in trials of up to four participants to decide who is the most talented one. Choose among 12 different wizards and start the battle in 6 fantastical settings full of traps and challenges that will test all your magical talent. Have you got what a true wizard needs to win the tournament?

A controller is needed for multiplayer. Two players can use the same controller by activating the Shared Controller mode.

Key Features:

Become the Greatest Wizard in the World – Compete against your friends or the CPU in the different trials of the tourney. Each one takes place in a unique environment and introduces its own game mechanics!

– Compete against your friends or the CPU in the different trials of the tourney. Each one takes place in a unique environment and introduces its own game mechanics! Select the Character Which Fits You Best – Wizards from all over the world have come to participate in the tourney. Choose your favorite one and go to the magical coliseum to start the challenge!

– Wizards from all over the world have come to participate in the tourney. Choose your favorite one and go to the magical coliseum to start the challenge! Annoy Your Rivals and Dodge Their Tricks – Hinder and sabotage the progress of your opponents. Don’t let the other wizards catch you off guard and show them who is the greatest wizard of all!

– Hinder and sabotage the progress of your opponents. Don’t let the other wizards catch you off guard and show them who is the greatest wizard of all! A chaotic and fun competition – Never stand still, take action!

– Never stand still, take action! Each trial is a different challenge and has its own game mechanics – A real wizard must be ready for anything!

– A real wizard must be ready for anything! Hinder and sabotage the progress of your rivals – It’s not cheating, it’s magic!

– It’s not cheating, it’s magic! The scenario changes continuously – Think fast or you will fail!

– Think fast or you will fail! An easy to learn game that rewards your cunning and skill – Will you be the best wizard?

