Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.

Here is the complete lineup:

Console Games

11-11: Memories Retold (PS4, PC) – Trailer

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer

Chou Tousouchuu & Chou Sentouchuu Double Pack (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch) – Trailer

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer

God Eater 3 (PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Jump Force (PS4, XBO) – Playable, Trailer

Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – Trailer

Neko Tomo (Switch, 3DS) – Playable, Trailer

One Piece: World Seeker (PS4) – Playable, Trailer

Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Soulcalibur VI (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC) – Live Stream, Stage

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (PS4) – Trailer

App and Browser Games

Black Clover: Fantasy Knights (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Digimon ReArise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Bucchiggiri Match (Enza) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Drift Spirits (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Girls und Panzer: Atsumare! Minna no Senshadou!! (iOS, Android) – Trailer

God Eater: Resonant Ops (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage

Hunter x Hunter: Greed Adventure (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (Enza) – Trailer

The Idolmaster Side M: Live on Stage! (iOS, Android) – Trailer

JoJo’s Pitapata Pop (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer

Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android) – Trailer

LayereD Stories 0 (iOS, Android) – Trailer

LINE: Gundam Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Pro Yakyuu Famista Master Owners (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Record of Grancrest War: Quartet of War (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Saint Seiya: Zodiac Brave (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Super Sentai: Legend Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Intergral Factor (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage

Sword Art Online: Lovely Honey Days (iOS, Android) – Stage

Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage

Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tales of the Rays: Mirrage Prison (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tokyo Ghoul: re birth (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Tsukino Paradise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Ultra Kaijuu: Battle Breeders (iOS, Android) – Trailer

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles