Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup

Bandai Namco has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.
Here is the complete lineup:
Console Games
- 11-11: Memories Retold (PS4, PC) – Trailer
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- Chou Tousouchuu & Chou Sentouchuu Double Pack (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- God Eater 3 (PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Jump Force (PS4, XBO) – Playable, Trailer
- Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – Trailer
- Neko Tomo (Switch, 3DS) – Playable, Trailer
- One Piece: World Seeker (PS4) – Playable, Trailer
- Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Soulcalibur VI (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC) – Live Stream, Stage
- Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (PS4) – Trailer
App and Browser Games
- Black Clover: Fantasy Knights (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Digimon ReArise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Bucchiggiri Match (Enza) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Drift Spirits (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Girls und Panzer: Atsumare! Minna no Senshadou!! (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- God Eater: Resonant Ops (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage
- Hunter x Hunter: Greed Adventure (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (Enza) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster Side M: Live on Stage! (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- JoJo’s Pitapata Pop (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer
- Kamen Rider: City Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Kingdom: Seven Flags (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- LayereD Stories 0 (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- LINE: Gundam Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Sokuou Sensen (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Pro Yakyuu Famista Master Owners (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Record of Grancrest War: Quartet of War (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Saint Seiya: Zodiac Brave (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Super Sentai: Legend Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Intergral Factor (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream, Stage
- Sword Art Online: Lovely Honey Days (iOS, Android) – Stage
- Sword Art Online: Memory Defrag (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage
- Tales of Asteria (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tales of the Rays: Mirrage Prison (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tokyo Ghoul: re birth (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Tsukino Paradise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Ultra Kaijuu: Battle Breeders (iOS, Android) – Trailer
