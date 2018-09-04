Forgotton Anne Headed to Switch - News

Square Enix announced Forgotton Anne is coming to the Nintendo Switch in spring 2019.

"It was always only going to be a matter of time before Forgotton Anne made its way over to Nintendo Switch," said Alfred Nguyen, Creative Director and Co-founder of ThroughLine Games. "We are big fans of Nintendo’s inventive platform and experiencing Forgotton Anne in handheld mode feels amazing even for us and we believe it’s a perfect match for Switch’s fast expanding audience."





Here is an overview of the game:

Imagine a place where everything that is lost and forgotten goes; old toys, letters, single socks. The Forgotten Lands is a magical world inhabited by Forgotlings; creatures composed of mislaid objects longing to be remembered again.

Forgotton Anne is a seamless cinematic adventure with a focus on meaningful storytelling and light puzzle platforming. You are Anne, the enforcer who keeps order in the Forgotten Lands, as she sets out to squash a rebellion that might prevent her master, Bonku, and herself from returning to the human world…

Key Features:

Discover a beautifully realised world of wonder filled with Forgotlings – charming everyday objects brought to life, bursting with personality.

Uncover the truth behind the harrowing conflict taking place between an impassioned ruler and ruthless rebellion.

Harness the power of Anima, the energy that brings life to the Forgotten Lands. Use it to solve puzzles and command ultimate control over Forgotlings’ lives.

Choose carefully. Your words and actions can alter the tale being told thanks to a branching dialogue system that places the power in your hands.

Run, leap, and soar as you strive to guide Anne home, unlocking areas and abilities along the way.

Enjoy hand-animated visuals created using the same traditional techniques that brought your favorite animated movies to life.

Immerse yourself in a soaring orchestral score performed by the Copenhagen Philharmonic Orchestra.

Forgotton Anne is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

