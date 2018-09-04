Dissidia Final Fantasy NT New Male Character Reveal on September 11 - News

Square Enix announced it will reveal a new male character for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT on September 11 at 20:00 JST. The male character will be from the newest half of numbered Final Fantasy games.





Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now worldwide for PlayStation 4 and Dissidia Final Fantasy is available for the arcades in Japan.

