Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Demo out Now in the West - News

posted 37 minutes ago

A demo for Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise is available now on the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store in Europe. It will launch in North America on September 4. The demo is 8.72GB.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on October 2.

