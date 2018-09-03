Marvel's Spider-Man The Heist DLC Gets Teaser Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 355 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games have released the teaser trailer for the upcoming The Heist DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man.
The Heist DLC will features new missions, challenges, enemies, and three new suits. The main focus is on Felicia Hardy, also known as Black Cat.
View it below:
Marvel’s Spider-Man will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.
The game of the year advertises it's DLC before the actual game is even released. Yeah.
Marketing the DLC before the main game's released is a bad move. I don't know what they were thinking. The game is almost out anyway, couldn't they have waited a couple of weeks?.
Terrible version of the Black Cat. She looks absolutely nothing like the Black Cat in the comics. This version looks like she is either mixed race, or the daughter of Jay Leno. The costume is way off too. And, no I'm not paying for DLC that you advertise before the game is even out!
I mean the white boots are a little odd, doesn't really look like Black Cat. But as long as Scarlett-Spider costume is one of the extras.
