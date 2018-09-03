Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition Gets Switch Release Date - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games have announced Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 25 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £29.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams offers classic 2D platforming fun in meticulously detailed 3D environments. Players can turn cute Giana into a punk version of herself at the press of a button, transforming the game’s star, the soundtrack and even the world. This overhaul isn’t merely cosmetic: Giana’s punk persona is a critical to overcoming obstacles and solving particularly tricky situations. In her sweet incarnation, Giana whirls gracefully over obstacles and opponents, but when ‘punked up’ she smashes through stone blocks with mighty dashes and can master her environment by bouncing off walls.

Key Features:

Impressive abilities: Negotiate tricky level design by wall-running, vaulting and smashing your way through the world, ignoring gravity in the process

Negotiate tricky level design by wall-running, vaulting and smashing your way through the world, ignoring gravity in the process Intuitive and precise controls: Giana’s powers are numerous, but slick controls enable you to master her skills and pull off expert-level manoeuvres with ease

Giana’s powers are numerous, but slick controls enable you to master her skills and pull off expert-level manoeuvres with ease Jaw-dropping worlds: Fantastical, transforming 2D worlds drawn in sumptuous 3D come to life on Nintendo Switch

Fantastical, transforming 2D worlds drawn in sumptuous 3D come to life on Nintendo Switch Explore and discover: Pick apart 40 thrilling, secret-filled levels brimming with challenges and surprises

Pick apart 40 thrilling, secret-filled levels brimming with challenges and surprises Innovative gadgets: Navigate evolving landscapes by utilizing everything around you – fly with bubble gum bubbles, bounce on springs and supercharge your sprints via conveyor belts

Navigate evolving landscapes by utilizing everything around you – fly with bubble gum bubbles, bounce on springs and supercharge your sprints via conveyor belts Epic boss battles: Push yourself to the limits as you battle gigantic creatures from the depths of Giana’s worst nightmares

