Fortnite Adding Grappling Hook - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Epic Games at PAX West 2018 over the weekend has revealed a new item in the game - the Grappler. The item is a grappling hook that lets players latch onto building and pull themselves up.

The Grappler will be part of this week's High Stakes event, which also sees the addition of The Getaway LTM, new challenges, and a new outfit.

Here's our first look at the new Grappler item in-game! #Fortnite

Source: https://t.co/eLAEyuX47g pic.twitter.com/zBR9gbyUND — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) September 3, 2018

Fortnite is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles