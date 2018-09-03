Cinematic Turn-Based Mech Tactics Game Phantom Brigade Gets Teaser Trailer - News

Brace Yourself Games has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming cinematic turn-based mech tactics game, Phantom Brigade.

Here is an overview of the game:

Phantom Brigade is a turn-based tactical RPG, focusing on in-depth customization and player driven stories. As the last surviving squad of mech pilots, you must capture enemy equipment and facilities to level the playing field. Outnumbered and out-gunned, lead The Brigade through a desperate campaign to retake their war-torn homeland.

Key Features:



Cinematic spin on the turn-based genre - Predict enemy movements, orchestrate precisely timed countermeasures and watch the action unfold.

Strategy - Make high-level tactical decisions on the world map, manage your base, and decide how to apply your limited resources.

Tactical combat - Take command of your squad in varied missions ranging from sabotage of enemy equipment and infiltration of high tech facilities to convoy ambushes and challenging outpost onslaughts.

Customization - Featuring a rich customization system, the game enables you to fine-tune performance of your mechs, install a wide selection of equipment and access a wealth of cosmetic options. Make your ready to face any challenge - in style.

Destructible environments - It's not a proper game about walking tanks without some falling buildings. The game allows every square meter of every scene to be destroyed. Blow up any cover and collapse buildings over your enemies.

Phantom Brigade is in development for Windows PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

