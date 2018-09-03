PES 2019 Debuts in 2nd on UK Charts, Sales Down 42% Compared to Last Year - News

/ 338 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 debuted in second place on the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending September 1. Sales are down 42 percent when compared to last year's release.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 debuted in fifth, while Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate debuted in ninth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

F1 2018 Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Yakuza Kiwami 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds God of War Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate FIFA 18

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles