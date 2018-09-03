370,000 People from 114 Countries Attended Gamescom 2018 - News

The biggest gaming event in Europe, Gamescom, saw around 370,000 people attend 2018's event from 114 countries. This is up from 355,000 attendees in 2017. The number of trade attendees also increased from 30,700 to 31,200.

The number of companies exhibiting at Gamescom 2018 increased from 919 last year to 1,037 this year from 56 countries.

"The plus of 15,000 visitors and the increased number of countries impressively underlines the great international charisma of gamescom and the increasing interest in this unique 360 degree experience event," said Gerald Böse, President and Chief Executive Officer of Koelnmesse GmbH. "With an exhibitor plus of around 13 percent, it presented an unprecedented offering. Thanks to the presentations of world premieres and hundreds of games highlights, gamescom convinced as a platform for new products."

COO of Koelnmesse GmbH Katharina C. Hamma added, " The quality of stay of visitors is of especially great importance to us and wasn't always assured this year. For this reason we continually optimised visitor logistics during ongoing trade fair operations. In consultation with our partner game and the exhibitors, we will develop and implement measures for the further optimisation of the quality of stay following this year's gamescom."

