Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists Screenshots Released - News

Koei tecmo has released a new set of screenshots of the upcoming city building RPG, Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Atelier of a New Land.

Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2018. It will launch for the Switch, PS4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe this winter.

View the screenshots below:

