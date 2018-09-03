Koei Tecmo Reveals TGS 2018 Lineup - News

Koei Tecmo has revealed its lineup of games it will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2018, which runs from September 20 to 23.





Here is the complete lineup:

Atelier ~Alchemists of Arland 1-2-3~ DX (PS4, Switch) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Dead or Alive 6 (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Kin’iro no Corda 3: Another Sky feat. Jinnan / Shiseikan / Amane Gakuen (PS Vita) – Trailer

Kin’iro no Corda 3: Full Voice Special (PS Vita) – Trailer

Kin’iro no Corda: Octave (???) – Trailer

Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World (PS4, Switch, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi with Power-Up Kit (PS4, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Nobunyaga’s Ambition: Nyapuri! (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Shin Sangokushi (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Warriors Orochi 4 (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Here is the schedule of events:

September 20

13:00 to 13:45 – Warriors Orochi 4 Pre-Release Stage – A full introduction to Warriors Orochi 4 ahead of its September 27 release with producer Masaki Furusawa. The producers of the Samurai Warriors and Dynasty Warriors will also appear. Featuring producer Masaki Furusawa, producer Hisaki Koinuma, and producer Akihiro Suzuki.

14:30 to 15:15 – Dead or Alive 6 Overview with Producer Yohei Shimbori – Featuring producer Yohei Shimbori.

September 22

11:00 to 11:40 – Nobunyaga’s Ambition: Nyapuri! Special Stage – A full introduction to the now available iOS and Android game Nobunyaga’s Ambition: Nyapuri! with guest presenters. Featuring producer Tomokazu Takeda.

12:30 to 13:30 – Atelier Series Special Stage – The latest information on the latest titles in the Atelier series, including Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World, Atelier ~Alchemists of Arland 1-2-3~ DX, and Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir with special guests. Featuring producer Junzo Hosoi, producer Keisuke Kikuchi, producer Yasutaka Ikeda (NHN PlayArt), guests Rina Honnizumi (Nelke voice actor), Yumiri Hanamori (Atelier Online female protagonist voice actor), and NOCO (illustrator), and MC Mel Kishida (illustrator).

14:00 to 14:45 – Dead or Alive 6 Exhibition Match – A Dead or Alive 6 exhibition match with guest players. Featuring producer Yohei Shimbori and live streamer Usao.

15:30 to 16:30 – Warriors Orochi 4 Official Live Stream Tokyo Game Show 2018 Edition Stage – The official Warriors Orochi 4 stream comes to Tokyo Game Show 2018 as a stage event. Featuring producer Masaki Furusawa, guests Hikaru Midorikawa (Akechi Mitsuhide voice actor) and Makoto Furukawa (Ares voice actor), and MCs Masaya Onosaka (Zhao Yun and Zhuge Liang voice actor) and Eiji Takemoto (Ishida Mitsunari and Shibata Katsuie voice actor).

September 23

12:00 to 13:00 – Koei Tecmo Cosplay Collection in Tokyo Game Show 2018 – This year’s cosplay collection will be held as a fashion show. A stage event featuring unique cosplayers from all over the country. Featuring Koei Tecmo president Hisashi Koinuma and guest commentator Jacky Dosai (Cosplay Mode adviser).

13:30 to 14:00 – Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed Special Stage – A special stage dedicated to the latest information on the flashy Musou smartphone action game Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed. Featuring producer Akihiro Suzuki, Keita Nakamura (Nexon mobile division head), and project manager Kou Hakushin (Nexon).

14:45 to 15:30 – Warriors Orochi 4 Featuring Suzuko Mimori Special Stage – An introduction to Warriors Orochi 4 with the voice actor of new officer Athena / theme song artist Suzuko Mimori. Featuring producer Masaki Furusawa and guest Suzuko Mimori (Athena voice actor / theme song artist).

16:00 to 16:45 – Dead or Alive 6 Special Tournament – A special tournament featuring the fighters at Tokyo Game Show 2018. What special news will be announced during this event? Featuring producer Yohei Shimbori and live streamer Usao.

