SNK Teases New Game Announcement for September 10 - News

/ 112 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

SNK in a new website has teased it will announce a new game on September 10, 2018 with the tagline "A New Dawn Rises."

The countdown will end at 19:00 JST. That is in the middle of Sony's Tokyo Game Show 2018 presentation, which starts at 18:30 JST.

"SNKnewgame" is in the URL for the website.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles