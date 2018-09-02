Rayman Coming to Brawlhalla on November 6 - News

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Blue Mammoth Games announced the platform fighting game, Brawlhalla, will be getting a new playable character on November 6 - Rayman.

Rayman is coming to Brawlhalla on November 6th! pic.twitter.com/EbziS7Jy7Y — Brawlhalla (@Brawlhalla) September 2, 2018

Brawlhalla is out now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on November 6.

