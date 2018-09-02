Anthem Story DLC Will be Free, Cosmetic Item Can be Purchased - News

/ 84 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Anthem Executive Producer Mark Darrah during a panel at PAX East revealed the game will not have loot boxes and the story DLC will be free for all owners of the game.

"There’s no loot boxes, so there’s no random [factor]," said Darrah.





"For storytelling, we don’t want to divide up the audience. We want people to experience the same story at the same time, so none of that is going to be locked behind any kind of paywall."

The game will feature cosmetic items that you can purchase. However, they can also be purchased with in-game currency.

Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles