Dontnod on Twin Mirror Switch Port: 'We're Thinking About It' - News

Dontnod Entertainment Senior Producer Fabrice Cambounet, Associate Producer Hélène Henry and Dialog Writer Matthew Ritter talked with DualShockers at Gamescom 2018 and revealed that the team is considering porting Twin Mirror to the Nintendo Switch.

"Maybe. We’re thinking about it," said Cambounet.





The first episode of Twin Mirror will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2019.

