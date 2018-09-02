Chou Tousouchuu & Chou Sentouchuu Double Pack Headed to Switch - News

Bandai Namco has announced Chou Tousouchuu & Chou Sentouchuu Double Pack for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan this winter. No announcement on a release in the west has been made.





The game bundles the the Nintendo 3DS remasters of Chou Tousouchuu Atsumare! Saikyou no Tousousha-tachi and Chou Sentouchuu: Kyuukyoku no Shinobu to Battle Player Choujou Kessen!.

Thanks Gematsu.

