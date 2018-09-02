Kemono Friends Picross Headed to Switch - News

Jupiter has announced Kemono Friends Picross will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in Japan on October 4 for 1,080 yen. No announcement on a release in the west.

You can view the game's official website here.

