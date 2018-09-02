Switch vs PS4 – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 686 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 573,960 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 103,874 – Switch
Total Lead: 2,064,468 – PS4
Switch Total Sales: 19,147,667
PS4 Total Sales: 21,212,135
July 2018 is the 17th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PS4 during the same time frame by 573,960 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. However, in the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 103,874 units. The PlayStation 4 is currently ahead the Switch by 2.06 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 19.15 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 21.21 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
When the release months are not synched up for these aligned launch updates, could you please add the month and year that this months' update corresponding to? It's fairly crucial information in terms of what is being compared since different months have different sales expectations.
considering the extra holiday PS4 had in 2013, Switch is doing incredible well. In a matter of months (November/December) will back above PS4, and it may stay above it for a very long time.
Actually because of all the supply issues PS4 had during 2013 holiday season, I think PS4 is doing very well even compared to Switch. With all the big games like Spider Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, Black Ops 4 etc. coming soon, it will most likely extend that lead during september and october, maybe even november. I don't think Switch can pass it during november or december and even if it does, it won't last long.
- 0
I think there is 2 times the same source in the a href for the picture. We can't see the blue and red lines of cumulated sales.
3 Comments