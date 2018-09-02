Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Gets Free Version - News

Valve has released a free version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The free version lets gamers play offline matches against bots. The free version is available on Windows PC, Mac and Linux via Steam.

The free version also lets you spectate matches via GOTV.

If you enjoy the free version of the game you can pick up the complete game for $14.99.

