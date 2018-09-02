New PlayStation Releases This Week - Destiny 2: Forsaken, Dragon Quest XI - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 368 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 18 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- 428: Shibuya Scramble, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Apocalypse Rider, PS VR — Digital
- Arcade Islands: Volume One, PS4 — Digital
- Destiny 2: Forsaken, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Dimension Drive, PS4 — Digital
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- FullBlast, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)
- Immortal: Unchained, PS4 — Digital
- Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4 — Digital
- Moonfall Ultimate, PS4 — Digital
- NASCAR Heat 3, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- NBA Live 19: The One Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots, PS4 — Digital
- Planet Alpha, PS4 — Digital
- Shadows: Awakening, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Sigi – A Fart For Melusina, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, PS4 — Digital
- Zone Of The Enders: The 2nd Runner — M∀Rs, PS VR — Digital, Retail
