New PlayStation Releases This Week - Destiny 2: Forsaken, Dragon Quest XI

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 18 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

428: Shibuya Scramble, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Apocalypse Rider, PS VR — Digital

Arcade Islands: Volume One, PS4 — Digital

Destiny 2: Forsaken, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Dimension Drive, PS4 — Digital

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age, PS4 — Digital, Retail

FullBlast, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)

Immortal: Unchained, PS4 — Digital

Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4 — Digital

Moonfall Ultimate, PS4 — Digital

NASCAR Heat 3, PS4 — Digital, Retail

NBA Live 19: The One Edition, PS4 — Digital

Ninjin: Clash Of Carrots, PS4 — Digital

Planet Alpha, PS4 — Digital

Shadows: Awakening, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Sigi – A Fart For Melusina, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy, PS4 — Digital

Zone Of The Enders: The 2nd Runner — M∀Rs, PS VR — Digital, Retail

