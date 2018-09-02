Media Molecule Shows What You Can Do in Dreams in Just 10 Minutes

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 426 Views

Media Molecule asked fans  to request different things for them to build in under 10 minutes in its upcoming game Dreams. 

View one of their creations below:

Dreams is in development for the PlayStation 4.

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


4 Comments

John2290
John2290 (25 minutes ago)

Serious question, can you make VR porn in dreams as long as you keep it local and don't upload it?

Walbert
Walbert (5 hours ago)

Coming June 2029.

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (1 hour ago)

You're being too optimistic.

Qwark
Qwark (5 hours ago)

They should have asked for a release window instead its been in development for a really long time now.

VAMatt
VAMatt (5 hours ago)

Vaporware.

