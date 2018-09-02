Media Molecule Shows What You Can Do in Dreams in Just 10 Minutes - News

Media Molecule asked fans to request different things for them to build in under 10 minutes in its upcoming game Dreams.

View one of their creations below:

10 minutes + John Beech and Ed Hargrave on stage = An underwater scene with treasure, dancing jellyfish and much more! #DreamsPS4 #PAXWest pic.twitter.com/dnX2ZeLquM — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) September 1, 2018

Dreams is in development for the PlayStation 4.

