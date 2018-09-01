BioWare Discusses How Anthem Can Influence Future Mass Effect and Dragon Age Games - News

BioWare during a panel at PAX West 2018 discussed the upcoming action RPG, Anthem, and how it could influence other games from the publisher.

"One of the things that we’ve really done in Anthem is focusing a lot of attention on Fort Tarsis," said Executive Producer Mark Darrah.





"It’s the primary place where we do reactive storytelling. I think as a result we pushed Fort Tarsis further than we’ve ever pushed any of our hubs, before. It’s a more reactive space. It’s a space that feels more living and more alive. I think going forward in future Dragon Age games or other games that we’re going to see that reactivity, that depth in our hubs that we’ve really been able to bring out in Anthem."

Lead Producer Michael Gamble added, "I hope that in future games, whether it’s Dragon Age or the other one that starts with Mass, we’ll continue to utilize this kind of storytelling."

Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019

Thanks DualShockers.

