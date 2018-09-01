BioWare Discusses How Anthem Can Influence Future Mass Effect and Dragon Age Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 713 Views
BioWare during a panel at PAX West 2018 discussed the upcoming action RPG, Anthem, and how it could influence other games from the publisher.
"One of the things that we’ve really done in Anthem is focusing a lot of attention on Fort Tarsis," said Executive Producer Mark Darrah.
"It’s the primary place where we do reactive storytelling. I think as a result we pushed Fort Tarsis further than we’ve ever pushed any of our hubs, before. It’s a more reactive space. It’s a space that feels more living and more alive. I think going forward in future Dragon Age games or other games that we’re going to see that reactivity, that depth in our hubs that we’ve really been able to bring out in Anthem."
Lead Producer Michael Gamble added, "I hope that in future games, whether it’s Dragon Age or the other one that starts with Mass, we’ll continue to utilize this kind of storytelling."
Anthem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 22, 2019
Influence them into a pile of crap.
EA and Bioware fucked over ME Andromeda a game that despite its faults turned out not to be the shocker I believed it to be instead the more I played the more I liked it. I truly believe that if EA treated the game as a triple A title and gave it that kind of respect and resources we could have had a 9/10 game. but no they didn't but they want to bring it back in a shit form .
I'm not trying to defend EA here, but the game's development was very rocky regardless of EA involvement, with multiple devs leaving mid-development, and project being scrapped and restrarted like twice AFAIK.
It was also the lesser experienced Montreal branch of Bioware making this, not the main studio in Edmonton.
Well, at the very least EA is guilty of forcing frostbite on them, so it's not like deserve absolutely no blame.
I don't know who deserves the blame. But, I think a while bunch of people really screwed up with Andromeda. The core game was very good. But, the lack of polish that generated terrible publicity killed it. Somebody needed to say "hey guys, we need to delay this thing by a month to fix this crap", but nobody did. Or, if someone did, somebody else didn't listen.
It is truly unfortunate. The series is great, and the game was good. Because of this screw up, were going to have to wait a few extra years for the next entry.
So we will have Destiny DA and M. I take it that reactive storytelling is code for, when we see income dropping we will react by shoving in a new bit of story that will add a few more main quests to the game, then call it an expansion,
The fact it's 4 years since the last DA game show it's having a big influence on delaying the games people actually want.
Rubbish developer, cannot wait for MMO DA and ME.
