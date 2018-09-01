The End of the Sun Gets Teaser Trailer - News

A teaser trailer for The End of the Sun will launch for Windows PC via Steam in late 2019.

The End of the Sun is a first-person exploration and adventure game, where the story has the most important meaning, as it is set in the world of Slavic rites, beliefs, legends, and their everyday life. It is a series of mysterious events that ordinary people dealt with, as they were living in a small village where the line between myth and reality began to fade perilously.

As the Volhv who is gifted with the ability to travel in time and knowledge about Navia (the space where human fates shape), you come to a mysterious village to find your friend, but you cannot find anyone there, at least not in a way you wanted to. All you can see are smothered fires around.

