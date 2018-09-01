Valkyria Chronicles Remastered Headed West for the Switch - News

SEGA announced Valkyria Chronicles Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe on October 16 for $19.99.





Switch owners who purchase a digital copy of Valkyria Chronicles 4 will be able to purchase Valkyria Chronicles Remastered for a 25 percent discount.

