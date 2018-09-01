Strategy RPG Slime Tactics Announced for Switch - News

Flyhigh Works and Altair Works have announced strategy RPG, Slime Tactics, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop in 2018.

Slime Tactics will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2018 from September 20 to 23.

