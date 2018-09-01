SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Will Add 10 Free Games After Launch - News

/ 121 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher NIS America announced that 10 free games will be released for SNK 40th Anniversary Collection after the game launched in November.

Here are five confirmed titles:

Chopper I

Fantasy

Munch Mobile

Sasuke vs. Commander

Time Soldiers

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 13 in North America and November 16 in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles