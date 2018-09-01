Ise Shima Mystery Guide: The False Black Pearl Headed to Switch, 3DS Version Possibly Cancelled - News

Developer Happymeal has announced Ise Shima Mystery Guide: The False Black Pearl will now be coming to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in 2018 in Japan for 1,000 yen. The 3DS version is currently up on the air. The game will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2018 from September 20 to 23.

Prologue:

In Tokyo’s Ueno Park, a body that died of unnatural causes was discovered. The victim was a drifter that wandered the park. The player / protagonist (a detective) and junior detective Ken Kaimeiji discover a purse that reads “浜〇真珠” (the 〇 was chipped away and unreadable) at the scene. It turned out that the purse was made in the Ise region, as revealed by a smartphone search for “浜〇真珠.” And so the protagonist and Ken immediately left for Ise Shima…

Game System:

Not only does the game emphasize the textures of the Famciom era, it is also built entirely based on the system’s specifications. Players will use commands to discover the truth of the case. Also, players can switch between dot-by-dot pixel and magnified graphics.

Thanks Gematsu.

