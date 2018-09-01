Cervantes and Raphael Will be Playable in SoulCalibur VI - News

Leaked images of SoulCalibur VI from an event of the latest build of the game held in Melbourne have revealed Cervantes and Raphael will both be playable in the game.

SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 19.

Thanks ResetEra.

