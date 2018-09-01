Sony on Cross-Platform Play - "Our Way of Thinking is Always That PlayStation is the Best Place to Play" - News

In what has become an ongoing headache for Sony Interactive Entertainment, the issue of blocking cross-platform play with Microsoft and Nintendo consoles has come up again (particularly in the context of Fortnite) and in an interview with The Independent, Sony Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida shed some light on the company's reasoning for their current stance:

"On cross-platform, our way of thinking is always that PlayStation is the best place to play. Fortnite, I believe, partnered with PlayStation 4 is the best experience for users, that's our belief."

He also stressed that the company had opened up cross-platform play in certain instances:

"But actually, we already opened some games as cross-platform with PC and some others, so we decide based on what is the best user experience. That is our way of thinking for cross-platform."

The quotes may be disappointing news for some who hoped that Sony's stance may be softening in light of both Bethesda and Epic Games speaking out against the practice.

