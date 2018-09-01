Observer Headed to Switch - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Bloober Team announced the cyberpunk horror game, Observer, is headed to the Nintendo Switch. The release date was not revealed.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The year is 2084. You are Daniel Lazarski an elite neural detective known as an Observer, whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds. To gather evidence, you must relive their darkest fears, and, finally, face your own.

Key Features:

Observe and Report – You are Dan Lazarski, an elite neural detective known as an Observer, and part of a corporate-funded police unit whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds. In this future, anything you think, feel, or remember can be used against you in a court of law.

– You are Dan Lazarski, an elite neural detective known as an Observer, and part of a corporate-funded police unit whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds. In this future, anything you think, feel, or remember can be used against you in a court of law. A Dark Dystopia – The year is 2084. If you somehow survived the Nanophage, odds are you were killed in the War. Those who live have turned to drugs, VR, neural implants— anything to distract themselves from this new reality. But they can’t hide from you.

– The year is 2084. If you somehow survived the Nanophage, odds are you were killed in the War. Those who live have turned to drugs, VR, neural implants— anything to distract themselves from this new reality. But they can’t hide from you. Interactive Insanity – As you hack into the unstable minds of criminals and victims to look for clues, you will relive their darkest fears, forcing you to question your own reality — and your sanity.

– As you hack into the unstable minds of criminals and victims to look for clues, you will relive their darkest fears, forcing you to question your own reality — and your sanity. Take the Horror With You! – Observer for Nintendo Switch uses all of the unique features of the system, including full Joy-Con support, Touchscreen, and the option to play both in docked and in handheld modes.

Observer originally launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in August 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles