The World Ends With You: Final Remix Gets PAX West Trailer - News

/ 143 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has released the PAX West 2018 trailer for The World Ends With You: Final Remix.

View it below:

The World Ends With You: Final Remix will launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles