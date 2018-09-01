Mega Man 11 Adds Robot Master Impact Man - News

/ 123 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom has announced new Robot Master Impact Man for Mega Man 11.

View the Impact Man trailer below:

Mega Man 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on October 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles