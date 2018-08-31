‘CatMechtroidvania’ Gato Roboto Announced for Switch, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 393 Views
Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Doinksoft have announced "CatMechtroidvania," Gato Roboto, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.
View the reveal trailer below:
Gato Roboto will launch in 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So many Metroid vania rouge likes have been released the last year and this year with more coming, it's total insanity and over saturation. Every 2d sidescroller seems to be a metroid vania with rouge like elements, it's so hard to choose what game to play with so many coming out. Just this month, Chasm, Deadcells, Deaths gambit, gaucamlele 2, The persistence and that's only on PS4, can't they judge the market and see they are competing with each other and only one or two can gain any sort of success in a given month. And that's only cmon ps4, the list of the genre or varients on it on steam the last few months is probably longer than there are game on the switch and now they are all racing to port to the switch when they'll be lost in a pile of saturation where the most famous, or the ones that were already successful will take the cake.
There are never enough Metroidvanias. It's lieterally impossible for such a thing to be true. The depth of the gameplay offered by a Metroidvania is almost infinite. Every 2D genre can be melted into this framework and the hits will just keep on coming. Now...I understand that much of this reply is hyperbole, but the fact that you didn't even list the stellar Axiom Verge in your complaint shows that you truly haven't experienced all this genre has to offer. I suggest playing more of them.
- 0
No hyporbole and Axiom verge has been on the Ps4 for three years or so now. So, perhaps, I know a little more about the genre than you, the one who is correcting me but is ironically wrong.
- +1
What's a hyporbole? And it was me being hyperbolic, bro. Chill. haha. I just wanted to make sure Axiom Verge was getting the love it deserved.
- +1
Everything is better with cats!
2 Comments