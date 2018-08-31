Final Fantasy XIV Tops 14 Million Players Worldwide - News

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XIV has surpassed 14 million cumulative Players worldwide.

"Although the original Final Fantasy XIV failed to meet expectations, through the support of people in the media, the companies we have worked with, and of course our dedicated players, we were able to launch A Realm Reborn in 2013," said producer and director Naoki Yoshida. "Final Fantasy XIV was indeed reborn, and over the course of these past five years, it has grown to become the title that we all know and love today. I cannot thank you enough.

"We in the development and operations teams have been working at full capacity ever since the launch of A Realm Reborn, and while we have made our share of missteps along the way, the Warriors of Light continue to spur us onward.

"There are many new gaming experiences and epic tales that we wish to share with you all. We will be working harder than ever to expand the world of Final Fantasy XIV, where players form lasting bonds with one another through their adventures.

"Final Fantasy XIV is the result of everyone’s passion and commitment, including all of you Warriors of Light, and I hope you will continue to support us as we build this world together."

Final Fantasy XIV is available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

