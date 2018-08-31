Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 3: Vehicle Kit Gets 7 Minute Overview Trailer - News

Nintendo has released a seven minute overview trailer of Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 3: Vehicle Kit.

Here is an overview of the kit:

Get ready to Make, Play, and Discover with the Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit, which puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, submarine, and plane! Nintendo Labo is an innovative line of family-friendly DIY kits for the Nintendo Switch gaming system. Make customizable cardboard creations called Toy-Con, play fun games with them, discover how they work, and invent new ways to play.

Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 3: Vehicle Kit will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 14 for $69.99.

