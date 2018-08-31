The Talos Principle Out Now on Xbox One - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam announced The Talos Principle is available now on the Xbox One. The game is also available for the PlayStation 4, Windows PC and iOS.

View the Xbox One launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The Talos Principle is a philosophical first-person puzzle game from Croteam, the creators of the Serious Sam series, and written by Tom Jubert (FTL, The Swapper) and Jonas Kyratzes (Infinite Ocean).

Assume the role of a sentient artificial intelligence placed within a simulation of humanity’s greatest ruins and linked together through an arcane cathedral. Players are tasked with solving a series of increasingly complex puzzles woven into a metaphysical parable about intelligence and meaning in an inevitably doomed world.

