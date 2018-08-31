La-Mulana 2 Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One in Spring 2019 - News

Publisher Playism and developer Nigoro announced La-Mulana 2 is headed to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in spring 2019. The Xbox One version is playable at PAX West this weekend.

Here is an overview of the game:

La-Mulana was known as a “Metroidvania”-style game (a 2D action platformer with an emphasis on non-linear exploration). That said, the real core of the game is in deciphering the riddles scattered throughout the game, and solving the puzzles that exist as part of the ruins.

Plenty of ferocious and terrifying monsters and guardians stand in your way in the depths of this new underground network. Fortunately, you will also have an arsenal of tools and weapons at your disposal to help you on your journey. Widescreen support: The first La-Mulana was a remake of a retro-style game that ran in a 4:3 aspect ratio, which made widescreen support impossible. For La-Mulana 2, the various maps and rooms are designed to be 16:9-compatible, making it perfect for widescreen TVs and monitors.

The question we’ve asked ourselves throughout development is: “How can we make an old-school 2D game take advantage of advancements in present-day technology?”

Game Features:

Become an adventurer and explore sprawling ancient ruins.

Gather hints to solve the various mysteries of the ruins.

Dive into the action as you fight off tough enemies seeking to impede your progress.

A detailed and beautifully dot-rendered world.

Seven main weapons and over ten sub-weapons.

Over 60 items of various types to help you explore the ruins.

Over 20 apps to install on your trusty adventurer’s tablet, the “Mobile Super X3.”

Includes reference book with over 200 monsters and other characters in the game.

