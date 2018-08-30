Battlefield V Delayed to November 20 - News

Electronic Arts has delayed Battlefield V from October 19 to November 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

"We believe we’ve got one of the best Battlefield games ever coming in Battlefield V," said EA chief studios officer Laura Miele.





"Tens of thousands of players have been hands on with the game so far, and we’ve been honored to receive best multiplayer awards at E3 and Gamescom. We’ve had valuable feedback from our community, and we’re going to take the time to make some final adjustments and deliver a great experience for our fans."

