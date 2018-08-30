Square Enix and Tencent Form 'Strategic Alliance' - News

Square Enix and Tencent have announced today the two have created a "strategic alliance." The two plan to form a joint-venture company to co-develop AAA titles based on new IPs, established IPs and more.





"We have strong expectations for this strategic alliance with Square Enix Group,” said Steven Ma, Senior Vice President at Tencent Group. "The alliance will enable us to couple our broad range of internet service capabilities to Square Enix Group’s superb creativity, and provide our customers with unprecedented content experiences on a global basis."



President and Representative Director of Square Enix Holdings Yosuke Matsuda added, "Tencent Group and Square Enix Group share the vision of utilizing technology and creativity to deliver unprecedented entertainment experiences and services to a global audience. This newly established alliance will be a strong boost to Square Enix Group’s strategy to diversify our content offerings and expand access channels to a wider customer base."

