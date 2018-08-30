Bossa Studios Announces The Bradwell Conspiracy - News

Surgeon Simulator developer Bossa Studios has announced a narrative-driven first-person game, The Bradwell Conspiracy. It will launch for Windows PC and other unannounced platforms.

View the teaser trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The year is 2026. It’s Summer Solstice, and Bradwell Electronics is celebrating the launch of its ‘Clean Water Initiative’ – a technical breakthrough guaranteed to change the world – at its prestigious Stonehenge Museum. But as the event unfolds, it becomes clear; there’s something seriously amiss…

A searing bright light engulfs the room.

You wake up, disoriented – your throat ragged and raw. Rising from the rubble, it’s not long before you come across another survivor; Amber – trapped on the other side of a locked doorway.

Your only means of communication is via a pair of Bradwell AR Smart Glasses. By working in tandem, sending Amber photographs of your surroundings, together, the two of you try to discover a means of escape. But as you find yourself delving deeper and deeper into the bowels of the company’s secret underground complex, a sickening truth begins to dawn.

What triggered that explosion?

Has the mystery of Stonehenge finally been solved?

Is Bradwell actually the kind and compassionate company it appears?

Will you overcome the odds and uncover… The Bradwell Conspiracy?

Created by a team of award-winning BAFTA luminaries and AAA veterans, with over 60 years of combined experience, The Bradwell Conspiracy is a highly-stylized, narrative-driven first person experience. Featuring an assortment of innovative puzzles and lore-enriching secrets, are you ready to delve into a world of corporate duplicity?

Includes:

An immersive first person narrative.

An NPC relationship like no other, via the Bradwell Guide Glasses photographic messaging.

Original 3D-printing gameplay mechanic, used to solve the many challenging puzzles throughout.

A Brutalist art style unique to the Bradwell Universe, with a detailed, interactive environment.

A rich and established game world boasting a plethora of hidden lore and secrets.

A illustrious voice cast, truly bringing the Bradwell world to life.

Featuring:

Created by award-winning BAFTA luminaries and AAA veterans with over 60 years of combined experience (Fable, Batman, Tomb Raider, Ether One).

Character performances by Rebecca LaChance and Abubakar Salim (Assassin’s Creed Origins).

Dialogue consultants: Jane Espenson (Battlestar Galactica, Buffy The Vampire Slayer) and Brad Bell (Husbands).

Performance direction by Kate Saxon (Alien: Isolation, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture).

Music by Austin Wintory (Journey, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate).

Special thanks to Jonathan Ross as the voice of the Induction Narrator.

