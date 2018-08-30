Tick Tock: A Tale for Two Announced for Switch, PC, Smartphones - News

/ 102 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

Other Tales Interactive has announced a co-op-only narrative adventure game, Tick Tock: A Tale for Two, for the Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, iOS, and Android. It will launch in Q1 2019 with cross-platform play.

View the gameplay trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In Tick Tock: A Tale for Two you and your friend get trapped in a game created by the skillful clockmaker Amalie Ravn. In order to escape you need to navigate a magical clock world filled with secrets and puzzles. The only problem is… neither of you have the full picture. Only when you combine the information on your two screens will you have the means to get closer to the truth and your ultimate escape.

Prepare yourselves for a narrative adventure where your communication skills are put to the test. Read out loud to each other, discuss what you see and what you are told, and remember, time is a fickle thing.

Key Features:

Solve Puzzles with a Friend – Share and combine information with a friend to solve puzzles. Keep your screen hidden from the other player if you want a more challenging experience.

– Share and combine information with a friend to solve puzzles. Keep your screen hidden from the other player if you want a more challenging experience. Experience a Story – Uncover the memories of two sisters and piece together the full story.

– Uncover the memories of two sisters and piece together the full story. Explore an Eerie World – Enter a world in a hand drawn style where you’ll be able to explore different locations in an eerie village. Visit an old clock shop, investigate rooms with creaky floorboards, and venture down into a dark basement to find answers.

– Enter a world in a hand drawn style where you’ll be able to explore different locations in an eerie village. Visit an old clock shop, investigate rooms with creaky floorboards, and venture down into a dark basement to find answers. Cross-Platform Option – This game can be played cross-platform, you just need two devices. So you can play the game on either two computers or on one computer and one phone.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles