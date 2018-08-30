Action Roguelike Ultra Age Launches for PS4 in 2019 - News

Korean publisher Intragames and developers Next Stage and Visual Dart have announced the action roguelike game, Ultra Age, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2019.

View off screen gameplay footage of the game below:





Ultra Age was developed using Unreal Engine 4. It will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2018 from September 20 to 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

