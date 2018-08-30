Square Enix Announces New RPG for Smartphones - News

/ 153 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix and developer Aiming have announced a new RPG, Gestalt Odin, for iOS and Android. It will launch this fall in Japan. Japanese calligrapher Souun Takeda designed the logo (as shown in the banner).





Characters from a variety of IPs will appear in the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles