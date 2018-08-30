Nicalis Announces The Binding of Isaac: Repentance - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nicalis has announced The Binding of Isaac: Repentance.

View the teaser trailer below:

The game will be at PAX West 2018 from August 31 to September 3 at booth 233.

