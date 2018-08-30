PlayStation Plus Games for September Announced - News

/ 860 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for September for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4:

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition

Destiny 2

Foul Play

God of War III Remastered

Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut

Sparkle 2

Bonus: Here They Lie

Bonus: Knowledge is Power

PlayStation 3:

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition

Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut

PlayStation Vita:

Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition

Foul Play

Sparkle 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles