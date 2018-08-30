PlayStation Plus Games for September Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 860 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for September for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
PlayStation 4:
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Destiny 2
- Foul Play
- God of War III Remastered
- Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut
- Sparkle 2
- Bonus: Here They Lie
- Bonus: Knowledge is Power
PlayStation 3:
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut
PlayStation Vita:
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Foul Play
- Sparkle 2
8 ps4 games.... dear lord I need to finish a few games and make some room on my 1tb drive!
Wow... I realize most of the PS4 games are cross buy but that's still a ton of games!
Haven't tried God of War since the first one, so I guess I may as well download this.
As an overall package its arguably the best from the old GoW series so have fun :-)
Let me join everyone in saying that Sony really impressed for September.
Damn.... I might actually try Destiny 2. But I doubt Il have the time for it. Never the less, Sony mopped up the month with this selection. Very nice :-)
Btw Destiny 2, Knowledge is Power and Here They Lie are available already.
I just tried Here They Lie yesterday and it's amazing. It's like being in a Lynch movie.
