Spelunky 2 Launches in 2019 - News

/ 368 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Mossmouth announced Spelunky 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2019.

View the latest gameplay trailer below:





"Spelunky 2 is the sequel to the roguelike platformer Spelunky and takes place after the events of the original game," said Derek Yu, series creator. "Since Spelunky 1 was released a lot of great roguelike-inspired games have come out and pushed the genre in cool new directions, but I think Spelunky is still very unique in terms of the freedom it offers the player and the way different elements interact, where one event can trigger a cascade of consequences that have to be dealt with. That’s something we’ve been building on – not just adding lots of new things (which we’re doing!), but also making the world feel even more interconnected. And that includes storytelling (both developer-created and player-created) as well as game mechanics."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles