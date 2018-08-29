Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 746 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 841,407 - Wii
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,678,992 - Wii
Total Lead: 4,685,042 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 19,147,667
Wii Total Sales: 23,832,709
July 2018 is the 17th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Wii has grown its lead over the Switch. The Wii outsold the Switch by 841,407 units in the last month and by 3.68 million units in the last 12 months. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 4.69 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 19.15 million units, while the Wii sold 23.83 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The Switch isn't gonna be able to keep pace with the Wii. But using math we can predict when what percentage of total sales the Switch will have in a given number of months after launch. It would take the Switch about 7.5 years at using the current slope to match what the Wii sold in 6 years. Therefore even though I predicted a maximum of 65 million for Switch, the math and history indicates that Switch has a potential of selling a maximum 81 million units lifetime.
Except that the slope isn't going to remain constant so it's impossible to accurately predict its maximum lifetime potential at this point. Nintendo could theoretically release a portable only Switch for $199 or even less.
- +1
Well goodbye Wii. Maybe Switch can catch up again in four or five years. :-P
Oh, this so very strong Wii-momentum. I wasn't aware momentum picked up so much in the second year for the Wii.
They did launch at different times of the year. So the holiday boost doesn't line up between the two.
- 0
I'm aware and you see the holiday boost. But we are past the holiday boost, if I count right the current month must be march for Wii. The holiday boost brought 3.5M in favor of Wii, but since then the Wii continued to win against Switch, so it has a better momentum. Currently I think Switch can't take back the lead in the holidays.
- 0
I remember the Wii was sold out for almost two full years where I live (Chicago, IL). I purchased a Wii more than a year after release and sold it for a $100 profit on eBay. It was an impulse buy one day when I happened to find that the Target I was in had one in stock (just one). I pulled up my phone and checked eBay and when I saw the profit I could make I decided to pick it up. Doing the Lord's work, I know.
Scalping sucks ass.
- 0
4 Comments