Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2018 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. Wii Global:

Gap change in latest month: 841,407 - Wii

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,678,992 - Wii

Total Lead: 4,685,042 - Wii

Switch Total Sales: 19,147,667

Wii Total Sales: 23,832,709

July 2018 is the 17th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Wii has grown its lead over the Switch. The Wii outsold the Switch by 841,407 units in the last month and by 3.68 million units in the last 12 months. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 4.69 million units.

The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 19.15 million units, while the Wii sold 23.83 million units during the same timeframe.

