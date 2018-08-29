Conan Exiles and My Hero One’s Justice Top Japanese Charts - News

Conan Exiles (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 32,117 units, according to Media Create for the week ending August 26.

My Hero One’s Justice (NS) debuted in second with sales of 24,626 units. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in fifth with 16,026 units sold.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 46,259 units. The PS4 sold 22,838 units, the 3DS sold 7,797 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,540 units and Xbox One sold 111 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Conan Exiles (Spike Chunsoft, 08/23/18) – 32,117 (New) [NSW] My Hero One’s Justice (Bandai Namco, 08/23/18) – 24,626 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 18,234 (230,404) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 16,036 (2,572,882) [PS4] My Hero One’s Justice (Bandai Namco, 08/23/18) – 16,026 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,146 (1,722,038) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 10,829 (172,849) [3DS] WarioWare Gold (Nintendo, 08/02/18) – 9,067 (79,410) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 8,832 (324,490) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,472 (1,091,794) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 6,463 (108,698) [NSW] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 08/02/18) – 5,975 (77,751) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 5,946 (1,709,657) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 5,372 (601,576) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 4,842 (1,800,721) [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 4,611 (188,238) [PSV] Killer and Strawberry (Limited Edition Included) (Broccoli, 08/23/18) – 4,532 (New) [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 3,076 (42,818) [PS4] Yakuza 3 (Sega, 08/09/18) – 2,800 (35,600) [NSW] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy DX (Level-5, 08/09/18) – 2,345 (17,150)

